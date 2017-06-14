June 14 Aurvista Gold Corp

* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION

* PLANS TO INCREASE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM C$7 MILLION UP TO C$10 MILLION

* SAYS WILL INCREASE CHARITABLE FLOW-THROUGH PORTION OF FINANCING FROM C$5 MILLION UP TO C$6 MILLION

* SAYS CFT UNITS ARE PRICED AT C$ 0.41 PER CFT UNIT, AND HD UNITS ARE PRICED AT $0.25 PER HD UNIT

* SAYS WILL INCREASE HARD DOLLAR PORTION OF FINANCING FROM C$2 MILLION UP TO $4 MILLION