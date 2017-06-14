GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
June 14 Aurvista Gold Corp
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
* PLANS TO INCREASE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM C$7 MILLION UP TO C$10 MILLION
* SAYS WILL INCREASE CHARITABLE FLOW-THROUGH PORTION OF FINANCING FROM C$5 MILLION UP TO C$6 MILLION
* SAYS CFT UNITS ARE PRICED AT C$ 0.41 PER CFT UNIT, AND HD UNITS ARE PRICED AT $0.25 PER HD UNIT
* SAYS WILL INCREASE HARD DOLLAR PORTION OF FINANCING FROM C$2 MILLION UP TO $4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities