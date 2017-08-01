FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 16 hours
BRIEF-Ausnutria sees HY profit attributable between RMB152 mln and RMB158 mln
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuelan election turnout figures "manipulated"
Venezuela
Venezuelan election turnout figures "manipulated"
Ryanair says Brexit disruption to UK-EU flights increasingly likely
the road to brexit
Ryanair says Brexit disruption to UK-EU flights increasingly likely
European oil majors seek to harness U.S. offshore wind
Environment
European oil majors seek to harness U.S. offshore wind
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 1, 2017 / 10:19 PM / in 16 hours

BRIEF-Ausnutria sees HY profit attributable between RMB152 mln and RMB158 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd:

* Positive Profit Alert

* It is anticipated that group will record profit attributable to shareholders in range of RMB152.0 million to RMB158.0 million for HY

* Sales of group for 2017 interim period is anticipated to increase by approximately 36 pct to approximately RMB1.7 billion

* Expected results due to preliminary success of restructuring of strategic plans of group's core business, own-branded infant formula Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.