UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Austevoll Seafood Asa
* Austevoll q1 revenues nok 6,075 million (Reuters poll nok 5.49 billion) vs NOK 4,412 mln in Q1 2016
* Austevoll q1 ebit before value adjustment for biomass nok 1,331 million (Reuters poll nok 1.12 billion) vs nok 696 mln in q1 2016
* Austevoll q1 pretax profit and adjustments nok 1,401 million (Reuters poll nok 1.23 billion)
* The Group’s strong position within the global seafood industry gives grounds for a positive outlook for the Group’s future development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources