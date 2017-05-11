May 11 Austevoll Seafood Asa

* Austevoll q1 revenues nok 6,075 million (Reuters poll nok 5.49 billion) vs NOK 4,412 mln in Q1 2016

* Austevoll q1 ebit before value adjustment for biomass nok 1,331 million (Reuters poll nok 1.12 billion) vs nok 696 mln in q1 2016

* Austevoll q1 pretax profit and adjustments nok 1,401 million (Reuters poll nok 1.23 billion)

* The Group's strong position within the global seafood industry gives grounds for a positive outlook for the Group's future development