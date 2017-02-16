BRIEF-Independence Holding Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Independence Holding Company announces 2017 first-quarter results
Feb 17 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd :
* Qtrly cash profit of $2.0 billion up 31%
* Q1 statutory net profit $1.6 billion up 8%
* APRA common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio was 9.5% at 31 December
* Qtrly net interest margin (NIM) declined several basis points (bps) reflecting lower earnings on capital and higher funding costs
* Q1 saw a positive start to year
* Qtrly markets income of $706 million
* "Outlook on provisions is also a little more positive."
* Total provision charge was $283 million with individual provision (ip) charge $325 million for quarter
* "Still a great deal to do to sustain progress in a low growth environment"
* Credit environment is marginally better than we expected at time of our 2016 full year result
* "Initiatives including applepay, androidpay driving ongoing net customer acquisition gains in australian retail transaction banking"
* Provision charge in 2017 to remain broadly same as a percentage of gross lending assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Kostroma Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Stable. Kostroma Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding the region's continuing direct r
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Russian Volgograd Region's 'B+' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) with Stable Outlooks and the region's 'B' Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Volgograd region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds' rating of 'B+' has also been withdrawn. Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as Volgograd Region has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. T