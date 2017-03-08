UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 8 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd-
* Announced an agreement with CMC Markets to provide a market leading share trading solution to customers
* ANZ will decommission its current trading platform following customer migration
* ANZ will continue to manage and provide existing investment lending and cash management solutions
* ANZ will continue to manage and provide existing investment lending and cash management solutions
* It is expected customers will transfer to new platform by September 2018
* Financial impact of agreement and costs associated with decommissioning anz platform are not material to group
* Will work with CMC markets to identify opportunities for its existing ANZ share investing employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.