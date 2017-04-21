BRIEF-Private Equity Holding FY2016/17 comprehensive income of EUR 10.8 mln
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017
April 21 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
* Entered into an agreement to sell its retail business in Vietnam to Shinhan Bank Vietnam
* Subject to regulatory approval, co expects transfer of vietnam retail business will be complete by end of 2017
* ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL SITE IN MEYRIN'S STRONGLY DEVELOPING ECONOMIC AREA
* David Bailey has been appointed as company's chief executive officer