BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
* Asx alert-update on the impact of the government's proposed bank tax-anz.ax
* Comments on estimated financial implications of proposed tax on bank liabilities
* "Estimate annual financial impact of tax would have been about $345 million on a before tax basis, and about $240 million after tax"
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes