BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
April 28 Australian Ethical Investment Ltd
* funds under management (fum) increased 7.2% to $1,973.4 million as at 31 march 2017, up from $1,841.0 million as at 31 december 2016.
* March 2017 was a record month for superannuation fund with net inflows of $32.1 million and record new members of 1,053
* In late april achieved milestone of $2 billion in fum; as at 24 april 2017, fum had increased to $2,007.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 14 A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school.