April 28 Australian Ethical Investment Ltd

* funds under management (fum) increased 7.2% to $1,973.4 million as at 31 march 2017, up from $1,841.0 million as at 31 december 2016.

* March 2017 was a record month for superannuation fund with net inflows of $32.1 million and record new members of 1,053

* In late april achieved milestone of $2 billion in fum; as at 24 april 2017, fum had increased to $2,007.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: