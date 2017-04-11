BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit signed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
April 11 Australian Government Takeovers Panel:
* Received an application from australian securities and investments commission in relation to affairs of molopo energy
* A sitting panel has not been appointed at this stage and no decision has been made whether to conduct proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility