May 4 Australian Government Takeovers Panel-

* Panel received application from downer services in relation to the affairs of spotless group

* A sitting panel has not been appointed at this stage, no decision has been made whether to conduct proceedings

* "The panel makes no comment on the merits of the application"

* Applicant submits that the target’s statement contains a number of information deficiencies

* Applicant sought final orders for spotless to provide supplementary target's statement remedying submitted deficiencies