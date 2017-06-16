BRIEF-JSL Industries says fire at manufacturing factory premises at Gujarat
* Says fire has erupted in manufacturing area of instrument transformers inside factory premises at Gujarat on June 22
June 16 Australian Government Takeovers Panel :
* Australian government takeovers panel accept undertakings from keybridge capital & aurora funds management regarding applications seeking review of initial panel's decision
* Australian government takeovers panel says neither keybridge nor aurora will dispose of or acquire shares in molopo without panel being given two clear business days' notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Russia's Sberbank, the biggest creditor in ailing Croatian food group Agrokor, said it will auction an 18.53 percent stake in Agrokor-owned food retailer Mercator on July 7 to help reduce Agrokor's debt.
