June 14 Australian Government Takeovers Panel:

* Made a declaration of unacceptable circumstances on 30 May 2017 in relation to applications by ASIC and Molopo Energy

* Considered involvement of Nicholas Bolton in Keybridge Capital and Aurora Funds Management gave rise to unacceptable circumstances

* In light of review applications by Molopo and Keybridge, panel has stayed operation of divestment-related orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: