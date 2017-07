July 19 (Reuters) - Auswide Bank Ltd

* Auswide bank's response to APRA's release of "unquestionably strong" capital ratios

* ABA maintains CET1 capital and total capital comfortably in excess of prudential requirements and board of directors targets

* Received APRA's notice regarding quantum of capital needed by ADIs to be unquestionably strong & timing by which that capital strength is expected to be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: