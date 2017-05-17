BRIEF-CFM International and ICBC Leasing sign $1.1 bln leap-1A engine deal
ICBC Leasing and CFM sign $1.1 billion leap-1A engine deal
May 17 Autek China Inc :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and distribute 8 new shares/10 shares as stock dividend for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zJUxiH
Beijing Headline News
IPSEN SA - IPSEN AND ITS PARTNER EXELIXIS ANNOUNCE INDEPENDENT RADIOLOGY COMMITTEE REVIEW CONFIRMS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CABOSUN TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB VERSUS SUNITINIB IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA
Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52per share