BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 8 Auto Trader Group Plc:
* FY revenue up 9% to £311.4 million (2016: £281.6 million)
* FY underlying operating profit up 19% to £207.2 million (2016: £171.3 million)
* FY operating profit up 18% to £203.1 million (2016: £169.6 million)
* FY profit before tax up 23% to £193.4 million (2016: £155.0 million)
* FY net external debt down £37.6 million to £355.0 million (2016: £392.6 million), representing a reduction in leverage 5 to 1.6x (2016: 2.2x)
* Proposed final dividend of 3.5p per share, totalling 5.2p per share for year (2016: 1.5p per share)
* "New financial year has started well, despite wider political and economic uncertainty"
"Board is confident of delivering its growth expectations for coming year"
* UNIT FULLTECHNOLOGY SRL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH FALLIMENTO X22 SRL FOR LEASE OF BUSINESS BRANCH IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT (ITSM)
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)