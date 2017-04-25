MOVES-Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays, Houlihan Lokey
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
April 25 Auto Trader Group Plc
* Acquisition of Motor Trade Delivery Limited
* Acquisition of macclesfield-based Motor Trade Delivery Limited ("mtd") for an undisclosed sum. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.