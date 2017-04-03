April 3 Autobank AG:

* Conversion of supplementary capital

* Will enter with an investor into contribution in kind and transfer agreement on contribution of a loan in the amount of 1,000,000.50 euros ($1.07 million)

* In return, the investor is to receive 666,667 new shares of autobank ag for the price of 1.50 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)