UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 AutoCanada Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.17
* Qtrly revenue $639,027 versus $666,872
* AutoCanada inc - plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources