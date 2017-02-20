BRIEF-GM plans to open new supplier park at its Arlington assembly
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
Feb 20 Autoliv Inc
* Autoliv declares increased dividend
* Says has declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share for the second quarter 2017, an increase of 2 cents per share from the previous level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells journalists on the sidelines of an event in Venice:
June 16 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne: