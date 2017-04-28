April 28 Autoliv Inc

* Says for Q2 of 2017, company expects organic sales to increase by around 2% and an adjusted operating margin of around 8.5%

* Says expectation for full year remains unchanged with an organic sales growth of around 4% and an adjusted operating margin of around 8.5%.

* Says we expect the operational cash flow for the full year 2017 to remain strong and to be more than $0.8 billion, excluding antitrust related matters and any other discrete items

* Says we currently see some uncertainties relating to light vehicle production growth

* Says R,D&E investments, net are expected to be at the high end of the 6.5-7.0% range of sales for the full year

* Says capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of 5-6% of sales for the full year

* Says uncertainties include high inventory levels and slower sales momentum, especially in North America and China

* Says we continue to monitor situation closely and are prepared to take necessary actions