BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics sells one of its existing vessels
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Automated Systems Co:
* Shareholders approve capital increase to 10 million dinars from 7.5 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
WASHINGTON, June 19 The White House is considering shifting press secretary Sean Spicer away from the daily spokesman role and into a senior communications role but no such move is imminent, a senior White House official said on Monday.