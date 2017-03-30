UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Automatic Systems Ltd:
* FY group profit before income tax of 22.5 million rupees versus 29.7 million rupees year ago
* FY group net income of 190.5 million rupees versus 178.0 million rupees year ago
* Says slight improvement is expected in Tote turnover compared to 2016 where 6 meetings were held with only 7 races Source: bit.ly/2od8PLm Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources