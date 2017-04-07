BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
April 7 Automodular Corp
* Automodular announces normal course issuer bid
* Automodular Corp - Normal course issuer bid will begin on April 13, 2017 and will terminate on April 12, 2018
* Automodular - Under terms of normal course issuer bid, co may acquire up to 808,905 of its common shares, representing 10% of 8.1 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based, stock exchange-traded funds this past week despite market jitters, delivering the most cash to those funds since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Stock ETFs listed in the United States attracted $17.7 billion during the week ended June 14, according to the research service, while their mutual fund counterparts recorde