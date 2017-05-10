BRIEF-Tesla close to agreeing on plan for China production plant - Bloomberg
* Tesla Inc close to agreeing on plan for china production plant - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2sjAbjP Further company coverage:
May 10 Automodular Corp
* Automodular Corporation: first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 A man killed in a crash last year while using the semi-autonomous driving system on his Tesla Model S sedan kept his hands off the wheel for extended periods of time despite repeated automated warnings not to do so, a U.S. government report said on Monday
WASHINGTON, June 19 A federal judge in San Francisco on Monday named lawyer Elizabeth Cabraser to lead the case brought against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by owners over allegations it bypassed diesel emission controls.