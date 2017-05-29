BRIEF-KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020
* KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020
May 29 Automotive Finco Corp :
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
* Increase in its annual dividend to $0.205 per common share payable monthly
* Increase in its annual dividend represents an increase of approximately 22% above its current dividend per share
* Through unit intends to provide new debt financing to three affiliates of AA Finance Co LP in aggregate amount of $43 million
* Investments to each have 25-year term, bear interest at 10.5%, and provide partnership with annual interest revenue of $4.5 million
* In order to finance investments has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters
* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 3.7 million common shares at $2.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020
* Credit agreement amendment reduces Six Flags' borrowing costs
* Limoneira on June 20, co entered a master loan agreement with Farm Credit West, FLCA together with a revolving credit facility supplement - SEC filing