June 19 Automotive Finco Corp

* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share

* Automotive Finco Corp - expects to target long term payout ratio to be in range of 85 - 95% of its distributable cash flow