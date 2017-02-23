Feb 24 Automotive Holdings Group Ltd :

* Company expects automotive division to continue to deliver a strong performance in second half

* Second half of year will also see further expansion of EASYAUTO123 warehouse model

* "We also anticipate a solid finish to financial year from other logistics division."

* Company continues to expect to deliver a full year operating npat outcome ahead of fy2016

* Maintains interim dividend of 9.5 cents per share fully franked (9.5 cents pcp)