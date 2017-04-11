April 11 Automotive Holdings Group Ltd

* acquires melbourne dealerships

* Existing dealerships are expected to be immediately earnings accretive

* reached agreement in principle to acquire Ford and Mitsubishi dealerships at essendon fields automotive precinct near melbourne.

* Essendon Ford and Mitsubishi acquisition involves a total consideration of $8.5 million for goodwill, plus stock and assets at valuation