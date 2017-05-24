UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Automotive Holdings Group Ltd
* Asx alert-ahg fy2017 trading update-ahg.ax
* Expects to deliver a full year 2017 operating profit after tax in range of A$87m to A$89m
* Company has undertaken a cost reduction program and will close a number of non‐ performing businesses
* "These actions are expected to deliver pre‐tax savings of circa $10m per annum and result in restructuring costs of circa $35m"
* Majority of these costs are non‐cash and will be classified as unusual in nature and will therefore impact our statutory npat for FY2017
* Second half earnings in refrigerated logistics in FY2017 are expected to be significantly higher than corresponding period in FY2016
* "Tightening conditions in automotive market have been an increasing challenge in half"
* "Focus at moment is on making structural changes , and cost reduction will be a strong focus over near term" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources