June 6 Automotive Solutions Group Ltd:

* Reaffirms its 2H FY2017 revenue and pro-forma EBIT guidance previously issued on 26 April 2017

* Provides 1H FY2018 pro-forma ebit guidance of $1.4 million to $1.5 million - a 70% increase on 2H FY2017 guidance

* ASG provides guidance for 1H FY2018 for revenue of $17.0 million to $18.0 million