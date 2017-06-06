UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Automotive Solutions Group Ltd:
* Reaffirms its 2H FY2017 revenue and pro-forma EBIT guidance previously issued on 26 April 2017
* Provides 1H FY2018 pro-forma ebit guidance of $1.4 million to $1.5 million - a 70% increase on 2H FY2017 guidance
* ASG provides guidance for 1H FY2018 for revenue of $17.0 million to $18.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources