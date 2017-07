July 19 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp

* Autonomous Vehicle Company Nauto raises $159 million Series B round led by Softbank and Greylock partners

* Nauto says Greylock's Hoffman and Softbank's Shu Nyatta will take board seats at Nauto

* Softbank Group Corp - Series B round also backed by BMW iVentures, General Motors Ventures, Toyota AI Ventures, Draper Nexus and Playground Global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: