Putin says Russia's key interest rate should not be changed too sharply
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.
April 3 Autonomy Spain Real Estate SOCIMI SAU :
* FY revenue 5.9 million euros ($6.3 million) versus 5.9 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 395,243 euros versus loss 475,892 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2otFbBw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, June 15 Indonesia's central bank, in a policy decision hours after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates, on Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, saying the current level still fits efforts to maintain stability and support growth.
SYDNEY, June 15 A South Korean private equity syndicate led by Newlake Alliance and JB Asset Management has been named as the preferred bidder in the sale process for troubled Australian steel group Arrium Ltd, Arrium's financial administrator confirmed on Thursday.