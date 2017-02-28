Feb 28 Autozone Inc

* Autozone 2nd quarter same store sales flat for q2; eps increases 8.8% to $8.08

* Q2 earnings per share $8.08

* Q2 sales $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $8.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Autozone Inc - qtrly inventory increased 8.7% over same period last year, driven by new stores and increased product placement

* Autozone Inc - domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, were flat for quarter