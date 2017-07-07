July 7 AUX International Holdings Ltd:

* Ningbo AUX Property as supplier and Ningbo Mingzhou Hospital as customer entered into service agreement

* Agreement in relation to provision of property housekeeping and transportation services by Ningbo AUX Property to Ningbo Mingzhou Hospital

* Expected that aggregate amount of fees pursuant to service agreement shall not exceed rmb6.5 million.