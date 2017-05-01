Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
May 1 AV Homes Inc:
* AV Homes, Inc. Announces commencement of cash tender offer
* AV Homes Inc - commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 8.500 pct senior notes due 2019
* AV Homes Inc - tender offer is scheduled to expire on May 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, June 15 A U.S. court on Thursday declined to block the Federal Communications Commission from easing Obama-era limits on local television ownership, which could have prevented Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators.
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)