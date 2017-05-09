BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 revenue $52.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.1 million
* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.30 to $0.45
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $185 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $175.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - included in GAAP net income in q1 2017 are $2.7 million in restructuring costs related to reduction of co's workforce in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028