BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 7 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc -
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $43.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $34.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $0.20 to $0.35
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $170 million to $200 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $171.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.