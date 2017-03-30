March 30 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals announces planned reduction of
french workforce
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - announced a plan to reduce
its headcount in France by approximately 50 peopl
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - anticipates annual costs
savings of about $3.5 to $4.0 million
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - action does not affect
allocation of resources to its rest-on Phase III clinical trial
or any other important pipeline initiatives
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - expects reduction to be
substantially completed by end of July 2017
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc- expects to incur related
employee severance, benefits and other costs of approximately
$2.5 to $4.0 million
