June 12 Avalonbay Communities Inc:
* Avalonbay Communities - given notice to Freddie Mac that
on june 30 intends to prepay all indebtedness outstanding under
co's Freddie Mac secured debt pool
* Avalonbay Communities - prepayment of debt pool will
require payment of yield maintenance penalty, which is estimated
to be about $34 million as of June 9 -sec filing
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - yield maintenance penalty will
be a charge to co's earnings in Q2
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - aggregate principal amount of
secured indebtedness outstanding in connection with the debt
pool is $556.3 million as of june 1, 2017
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - yield maintenance penalty will
be adjusted out of company's 2017 core FFO for both Q2 and full
year
* Avalonbay Communities - prepayment of Freddie Mac debt
pool, payment of yield maintenance penalty were not contemplated
in co's financial outlook for 2017
* Avalonbay Communities - yield maintenance penalty is
expected to reduce 2017 FFO per share for Q2 and full year by
$0.25 and $0.25, respectively
* Avalonbay Communities Inc - yield maintenance penalty
will have no effect on core FFO per share
* Avalonbay Communities - yield maintenance penalty is
expected to reduce co's 2017 earnings per share for Q2, full
year by $0.25 and $0.25, respectively
* Avalonbay Communities - yield maintenance penalty will be
charge to earnings in Q2, is expected to reduce 2017 EPS for Q2
and FY by $0.25 and $0.25
