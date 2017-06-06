BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Avalonbay Communities Inc
* Avalonbay communities, inc. Provides second quarter 2017 operating update
Avalonbay communities - expects total rental revenue for established communities for 3 months ended june 30 to increase between 2.5%-2.6% over prior year period
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)