March 29 Avangardco Investments Public Ltd
:
* Q4 consolidated revenue $79.6 million versus $53.7 million
year ago
* Q4 net loss of $17.8 million versus $9.8 million year ago
* Q4 EBITDA of $11.3 million versus $12.9 million year ago
* FY 2016 net loss $56.6 million versus $158.4 million year
ago
* Company expects gradual recovery in domestic demand to
continue, helping to moderately drive growth in 2017
* Expects 20-30 pct growth in export sales - although this
is reliant on the resumption of exports to the Middle East
(particularly to Iraq) and the import ban being lifted in the
near future
