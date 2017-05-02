May 2 Avangardco Investments Public Ltd

* Says April 2017 interest payment will not be paid on May 2, 2017 as Avangardco, UkrLandFarming are engaged in discussions with bondholders regarding a proposal in respect of its $200 million notes 2018

* Says it is possible that the Proposal will include a request by Avangardco to restructure the April 2017 interest payment due under the notes

* Says it will instead make use of the 14 day grace period