UPDATE 9-Oil sinks to November lows on shock U.S. gasoline build
* Lowest WTI close since Nov 14, lowest Brent close since Nov 29
May 2 Avangardco Investments Public Ltd
* Says April 2017 interest payment will not be paid on May 2, 2017 as Avangardco, UkrLandFarming are engaged in discussions with bondholders regarding a proposal in respect of its $200 million notes 2018
* Says it is possible that the Proposal will include a request by Avangardco to restructure the April 2017 interest payment due under the notes
* Says it will instead make use of the 14 day grace period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New PM faces challenges on Brexit, N.Ireland, housing (Adds reaction from EU; names cabinet)
* Dollar rebounds from 7-month low after Fed statement * Fed raises interest rates as expected * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Recasts throughout after Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, June 14 Gold turned negative on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates but was less dovish than expected following a two-day meeting, and