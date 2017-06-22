June 22 Avangrid Inc

* AVANGRID SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ALL BOARD PROPOSALS AT 2017 ANNUAL MEETING

* ‍AT ANNUAL MEETING, CO SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT EACH OF 14 NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 1 YEAR TERMS EXPIRING AT COMPANY'S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​

* ‍CO'S SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO APPROVE AMENDMENT TO CO'S BY-LAWS TO INCREASE MINIMUM NUMBER OF INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 3 TO 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: