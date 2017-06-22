WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Avangrid Inc
* AVANGRID SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ALL BOARD PROPOSALS AT 2017 ANNUAL MEETING
* AT ANNUAL MEETING, CO SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT EACH OF 14 NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 1 YEAR TERMS EXPIRING AT COMPANY'S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING
* CO'S SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO APPROVE AMENDMENT TO CO'S BY-LAWS TO INCREASE MINIMUM NUMBER OF INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 3 TO 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.