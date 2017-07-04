BRIEF-Shenzhen Kingdom Sci-tech gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
July 4 Avanti Communications Group Plc:
* Says has closed a new $100 million three-year super senior facility
* The Co has drawn full $100 million under super senior facility and will use proceeds to replace existing undrawn higher cost $50 million debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 43.56-66.23 percent y/y at 190-220 million yuan ($27.95-$32.36 million)
DUBAI, July 5 Qatar faces further isolation and possible expulsion from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) if its response to a list of demands made nearly two weeks ago is not satisfactory, state-backed Gulf media said on Wednesday.