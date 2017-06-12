June 12 Avanza Bank
* Johan Prom to step down as CEO of Avanza
* Says agreement reached gives Prom full compensation for a
period of nine months from today
* Says Johan Prom will continue as CEO until a successor has
taken over, however, no longer than six months
* Says recruiting process will begin immediately
* “During our conversations, it has become clear that
Johan’s heart isn’t in the financial services industry. I fully
understand, but think it is
unfortunate,” Sven Hagströmer, Chairman of the Board of Avanza
says in a statement
* Prom took over as CEO in November last year
