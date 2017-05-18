BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Avaya Holdings Corp
* Qtrly revenue of $804 million
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.