MOVES-Instinet names new U.S. head of sales for CMS business
June 15 Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its commission management services (CMS) business, based in New York.
April 14 Avaya Inc
* Avaya inc - forecasting revenue of $3.175 billion and adjusted ebitda of $777 million in fy 2017 - sec filing
* Avaya - ongoing cost initiative, outer years revenue stabilization are expected to result in about $230 million of average annual cash flow in fy 2017-21
* Avaya inc - pension and opeb cash outflows are forecasted to peak in 2017 at about $190 million and then fall to about $70 million by 2025 Source text : bit.ly/2pes7jH Further company coverage:
June 15 Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its commission management services (CMS) business, based in New York.
LIMA, June 15 Canada's Frontera Energy Corp plans to invest $2.5 billion in oil and gas exploration and production in Peru, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES/TORONTO, June 15 Authorities in the Argentine province of San Juan lifted restrictions on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday, but the world's biggest gold producer said it would not immediately resume full operations.