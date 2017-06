May 16 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc:

* Aveda Transportation and energy services reports record first quarter revenue in 2017

* Aveda Transportation and energy services inc - qtrly revenue increased by $29.0 million or 241% to $41.0 million versus revenue of $12.0 million for same period in 2016

* Qtrly loss per share was $0.10

* Aveda Transportation and energy services inc - aveda ended quarter with a net asset value per share of $0.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: