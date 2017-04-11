April 11 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc

* Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Q4 revenue C$31.4 million versus C$17.5 Million

* Aveda Transportation And Energy Services announces 2016 results and provides operational update for the first quarter of 2017

* Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Q4 loss per share C$0.32

* Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc -anticipates a substantial increase in revenue in Q1 of 2017 as compared to Q1 of 2016

* Aveda Transportation And Energy Services - preliminary revenue for Q1 of 2017 of about $39.0 - $41.0 million compared to $12.0 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: