Feb 20 Aveng Group:
* Reviewed interim condensed consolidated financial
statements for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Six-month adjusted headline loss R76 million from R231
million at December 2015
* Six-month adjusted headline loss per share 19.2 cents
improved from 58.0 cents loss at December 2015
* Six months revenue at R14,3 billion, decrease of 21 pct
from R18.0 billion at December 2015
* Two year order book maintained at R27.7 billion over six
months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Challenging economic conditions are expected to continue
in short term
