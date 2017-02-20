Feb 20 Aveng Group:

* Reviewed interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Six-month adjusted headline loss R76 million from R231 million at December 2015

* Six-month adjusted headline loss per share 19.2 cents improved from 58.0 cents loss at December 2015

* Six months revenue at R14,3 billion, decrease of 21 pct from R18.0 billion at December 2015

* Two year order book maintained at R27.7 billion over six months ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Challenging economic conditions are expected to continue in short term